Trump’s 1st one-on-one interview as president on ABC this Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Donald Trump is doing his first one-on-one interview since becoming President of the United States this Wednesday.

He will sit down with anchor David Muir on “World News Tonight” at 9 p.m. Central.

“President Trump: The Fire Interview” will be a one-hour special.

The wide-ranging interview at the White House will air across ABC News, including on “World News Tonight with David Muir,” “Nightline,” ABCNews.com, ABC News Radio and ABC NewsOne on Wednesday, and “Good Morning America” on Thursday.