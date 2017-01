CADIZ, Ky. (WKRN) – A substation went out Monday evening in Trigg County, Kentucky, affecting thousands of electric customers.

Pennyrile Electric says the entire Cadiz district and northwest Christian County are affected, which impacts over 10,000 people.

Crews have been dispatched to restore power as quickly as possible.

Pennyrile has not yet released details on may have caused the outage.

Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.