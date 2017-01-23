Tennessee Supreme Court grants review of Lindsey Lowe’s appeal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In a rare move, the Tennessee Supreme Court has granted a review of Lindsey Lowe’s appeal.

The court will review the case from top to bottom including the legality of search warrants issued the night her newborn babies were found dead at her parent’s home.

Lowe’s appeal for a new trial was denied last July. Her lawyer then asked the Supreme Court to look at the case, claiming the police officer who initially took her into custody in 2011 misled her about her Miranda rights, saying she never waived them.

The court only takes about 15 cases a year for review. Lowe’s will be set for open argument sometime this summer.

Lowe made national headlines in 2011 after killing her newborn babies after secretly giving birth to them at her parents’ home. She is now serving two life sentences for their murders and won’t be eligible for parole.

Click here for complete coverage of the Lindsey Lowe case.