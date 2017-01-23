Tanker falls on car during Clarksville crash, trapping woman inside

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rescue crews worked to free a woman from her car Monday after a tanker fell on top of it during a crash.

Clarksville police said the accident happened just before 2 p.m. at Dunbar Cave Road and Warfield Boulevard.

The cause of the crash remains unknown, but the impact trapped a driver inside her sedan.

She and the tanker’s driver were injured, but their conditions remain unknown at this time. The woman was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center via LifeFlight.

EMA Deputy Director Ed Baggett, who was at the scene, did not believe hazardous material played a factor in the rescue.

“We believe the side tanks were just carrying water and the main tank was empty,” stated Baggett.

Further details weren’t immediately released.

Anyone who witnessed this crash is asked to contact Traffic Crash Investigator Jennifer Szczerbiak at 931-648-0656, ext. 5476.

