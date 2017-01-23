Suspect arrested at Nashville motel after man found dead in street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man accused of killing a 20-year-old who was found shot to death in the middle of a Nashville road last week has been arrested.

Edwin Thompson was taken into custody at a motel on West Trinity Lane Monday.

Police say Thompson, 20, is accused of killing Giovanni Mitchell and dumping him out of a car at 40th and Michigan avenues on Jan. 16.

He was captured on surveillance video holding a gun and police had been searching for Thompson since late last week after he was identified as a suspect.

A motive in the deadly shooting has not been released.

Refresh this page for updates.