ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Skeletal remains were found Monday off an exit of Interstate 24 in Robertson County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirms they’re assisting in the investigation alongside the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office.

The discovery was made at the Maxey Road exit not far from Pleasant View.

TBI spokesman Josh DeVine says officials have not confirmed the remains to be human at this time.

Further details have not been released. The investigation is ongoing.