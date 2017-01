NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Donelson Pike is closed near McCampbell Avenue after a hit-and-run crash Monday morning.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. when a sedan hit a pole. The driver of that car left the scene.

The pole is damaged and traffic lights are dangling low to ground.

Crews working to repair the pole and the lights said the road may not reopen until 7 a.m. Monday.