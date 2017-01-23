Predators beat Wild 4-2 to close out road trip

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators ended their five-game road trip with a win on Sunday against one of the best teams in the NHL.

The Predators beat the Minnesota Wild 4-2 behind two goals from Filip Forsberg. Pekka Rinne made 21 saves in the win.

Minnesota is currently sitting atop the Central Division with 65 points. With the win on Sunday, Nashville moved into third place. The Predators have one six of their last seven games dating back to Jan. 10.

The win was head coach Peter Laviolette’s 500th as an NHL coach. That’s the second most of any american NHL coach in the league’s history.