Police: Man who had children in car arrested for DUI after hit-and-run

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin police have arrested a man accused of driving drunk with children inside his vehicle following a hit-and-run crash.

Shawn Barthel is charged with DUI, implied consent violation, leaving the scene of an injury accident, failure to report an accident, violation of child restraint law, and reckless endangerment.

Franklin officers responded to Cool Springs for a reported hit-and-run crash Saturday at 1:10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they determined Barthel was intoxicated and that he had two young children improperly restrained inside the vehicle.

He was taken to Williamson County jail on a $9,000 bond.

Barthel is due in court on Feb. 2 at 1 p.m.