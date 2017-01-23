Nashville man arrested for indecent exposure at Hendersonville hospital

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested Monday in an indecent exposure incident that happened over the weekend at a Hendersonville hospital.

Maurice Moore, of Greenland Avenue in East Nashville, was charged with two counts of indecent exposure, one count of attempted sexual battery, and one count of burglary.

Police say an investigation into an incident that happened Saturday at the Hendersonville Medical Center led to his arrest.

The 31-year-old was booked into the Sumner County on $25,000 bond.

Authorities noted one of the indecent exposure charges stems from a previous incident.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or any crimes is encouraged to call the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.

Tips can also be submitted by text to the number 274637 (CRIMES) using keyword TIPHPD.