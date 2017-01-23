Musician recovers after being shot in chest outside East Nashville bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A local musician remains in the hospital after a shooting outside an East Nashville bar. Now the local music scene is working in harmony to help one of their own.

Like so many before him, Matt Lovell made his name on the Nashville streets. Monday night though, music takes a backseat while he focuses on recovery.

“Incredible artist, great song writer, beautiful voice,” said friend and musician Leigh Nash. “I keep going back to that–a million different would’ve, should’ve different type scenarios.”

When Nash last saw Lovell, they were leaving East Nashville after a successful songwriting session.

“We ended up at [Red Door Saloon] in East Nashville. We were going home about 7:30,” explained Nash, who also happens to be the lead singer of Sixpence None the Richer.

But Lovell never left made it home. He was shot in the chest during an apparent carjacking outside.

Authorities say he later walked back into Red Door, asking patrons for help.

With Lovell on the mend in a local hospital, musicians have taken up the challenge. Close friend Charlie Lowell has started a Go Fund Me with close to $30-thousand raised by Monday night.

“If you can give 10, 50, 100 bucks, it really does make a difference,” said Lowell in a video sent to News 2. “He doesn’t have health insurance, so it’s gonna be a long road back.”

Nash is sharing the page with all who will listen.

“The medical bills are going to be pretty overwhelming,” said Nash. “I was really thankful that it got started, and it’s doing really well.”

All that’s left to do now is raise funds and wait until Matt makes his way to Broadway once more. Click here to visit the GoFundMe set up for Lowell.

Metro police say they are actively pursuing leads in this violent crime.