MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Mt. Juliet are investigating a robbery at a hotel.

According to authorities, the robbery happened just after 5 a.m. Monday at the Quality Inn on Herschel Drive.

Mt. Juliet police said two suspects walked into the lobby, showed a knife, and took the cash drawer.

No one was injured during the incident and detectives are still at the scene.