KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man who was added to the state’s “Most Wanted” list in August of last year has been taken into custody.

Jereme Little was captured Monday morning at a home on Burns Road in Knoxville.

The 41-year-old was wanted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Chattanooga Police Department for especially aggravated kidnapping.

Little is being held in the Knox County jail.