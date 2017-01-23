Judge denies Robert Arnold’s to get out of jail ahead of sentencing

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A federal judge has denied former sheriff Robert Arnold’s request to be released from jail ahead of his May sentencing.

The judge says that since Arnold was convicted of wire fraud, honest services fraud, and extortion, his request to be released is governed by a statute that requires he “be detained, unless the judicial officer finds by clear and convincing evidence that the person is not likely to flee or pose a danger to the safety of any other person or the community if released[.]”

Judge Kevin Sharp says Arnold doesn’t meet that requirement.

The court order states, “The Court also found that ‘his willingness to try to mislead the Probation Office, and his willingness to deceive and obfuscate from the witness stand, among other things, gives this Court no basis from which to conclude that he can be trusted to abide by any conditions of release.”

Arnold pleaded guilty to wire fraud, honest services fraud, and extortion. Each carries a five- to 20-year sentence, as well as a $250,000 fine.

The former sheriff wanted to be released into the custody of his mother, saying he wouldn’t “seek to reside in, or even visit, his home.”

