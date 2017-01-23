Italy crews find 3 puppies alive under avalanche-hit hotel

The Associated Press Published:
This frame made from a video released by the Italian Firefighters (Vigili del Fuoco) shows a firefighter passing through an opening in the snow during the rescue operations on the Hotel Rigopiano, near Farindola, central Italy, early Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. Rescue crews are considering whether to start using heavy equipment to speed up the search for 23 people still buried under the ruins of a central Italy hotel crushed by an avalanche on Jan. 18. (Vigili del Fuoco/ANSA via AP)
FARINDOLA, Italy (AP) — Rescue crews say they have found three puppies alive in the rubble of an Italian mountain hotel slammed by an avalanche.

Firefighter spokesman Fabio German said the discovery signals that there are still chances of finding some of the 23 people still buried under the snow alive. Emergency crews have held out hope that survivors found air pockets under the tons of snow and rubble.

So far nine people have been rescued from the snow-covered Hotel Rigopiano, which was hit by up to 60,000 tons of snow on Jan. 18. Six others at the hotel have died.

But more than a day has passed since anyone has been pulled out alive. Conditions at the site are deteriorating, with the snow turning to ice.