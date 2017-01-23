Investigation ongoing after 21-year-old shot, killed in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation continues after a 21-year-old was found dead with a gunshot wound in Lewis County Saturday afternoon.

Upon arriving to Slippery Creek Road, officers found a man lying next to a four-wheeler with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The man, now identified as Scott Rubin, was declared dead at the scene.

Reports indicate that an alleged altercation had occurred between Rubin and a 47-year-old man. That man alleges that Rubin had struck him with a pipe while he was on his four-wheeler. The man then fired his weapon, striking Rubin.

No charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.