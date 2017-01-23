Groundbreaking scheduled for new airport parking garage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville International Airport will break ground on a new parking garage Monday.

The new six-level garage will have room for 2,000 spaces and a place for shuttles and buses to pick up and drop off travelers. The new structure is location just south of the short term garage across from the Southwest Airlines ticketing level.

The garage will also be environmentally friendly. The garage will be able to hold 20,000 gallons of rain water that will be used for landscape irrigation. Solar panels will also be installed on the roof.

The garage is scheduled to open in 2018.

This is just the beginning of the $1.2 billion BNA Vision project.

The entire project will take five to seven years to complete, but will included expanded concourses, a renovated ticketing area and lobby, a hotel and a station for potential light rail.

There will also be a new international arrivals building which could enhance the airport’s efforts to have nonstop transatlantic flights return to Music City for the first time in more than 20 years.