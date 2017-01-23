Future of short-term rentals topic of debate at Metro Council committee meeting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several committees within the Metro Council met Monday night to talk about the future of short-term rentals like Airbnb in Nashville.

Council members will discuss several proposed amendments on the property ordinance; including who and how many people can stay in a home where the owner doesn’t live.

More and more people across Music City are buying homes just to rent them out on sites like Airbnb or Home Away.

News 2 heard there could be a moratorium, or temporary prohibition, on those types of properties—or possibly a complete phase out.

It’s become a hot-button issue because as more and more people move to Nashville and buy in residential areas, those areas are also in demand for tourists. The two groups sometimes clash.

Decisions aren’t expected Monday night but a lot of debate is.