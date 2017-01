NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The number of flu cases are on the rise in Middle Tennessee.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, over the past week more than 7,000 people have been treated for the flu at clinics across the state.

That number is up more than 1,000 from the first week of January.

The department of health also says 29 out of 95 Tennessee counties have had at least one case of the flu.