Fire destroys home, cars in Bordeaux

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A fire in Bordeaux has destroyed an abandoned home and a garage.

The fire started at an abandoned home on Cliff Drive north of downtown Nashville just before 4:30 Monday morning.

The fire chief at the scene said the fire is suspicious since no one was supposed to be living at the residence.

A detached garage near the home had several antique cars inside. It was also destroyed.

Strong winds made battling the fire a challenge for firefighters, but no injuries have been reported. There was also ammunition inside one of the buildings.

The fire marshal is expected to arrive at the burned out home later Monday morning.