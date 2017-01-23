2 injured in crash on I-24 East near Almaville Road in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were injured in a crash that closed Interstate 24 Monday afternoon near Almaville Road in Rutherford County.

The incident was reported at 12:51 p.m. in the eastbound lanes. Click here to view the News 2 Traffic Tracker map.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes were closed for a short time.

Two people, a husband and wife, were injured in the crash and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The scene is expected to be cleared by 2 p.m.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.