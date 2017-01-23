Brides reunited with wedding dresses 30 years after dry cleaning mix-up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two brides have been reunited with their wedding gowns 30 years after a dry cleaning mix-up.

With the help of a newspaper article and the power of social media, the two women, Kim Jones and Shannon McNamara, were able to track each other down.

“I was in Austin, Texas, this weekend when my daughter-in-law called me and said, ‘We found your dress,’” Kim Jones said. “It was so funny that she calls me and I never dreamed that I could get that phone call and I told Shannon I’ve looking for you for four years. [I’m] just thrilled, thrilled that it happened.”

Jones and Shannon McNamara both married in 1986 and each took their dresses to the same dry cleaners, which is where the two gowns got mixed up.

Jones didn’t realize the mistake until four years ago when she decided take a walk down Memory Lane and pulled out her dress.

“I wondered who’s dress that I had and I wondered how’d I find out, ‘how do I get this dress back to the person who has it? ‘ Never thinking about getting mine back, I just thought it was gone,” she said.

Through the power of Facebook, the women connected and met up Monday morning to swap the dresses.

The women since discovered the dry cleaning tags were off by one number.

Wedding dress mix-up View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Shannon McNamara (Photo: WKRN) Kim Jones (Courtesy: Kim Jones) Kim Jones (Photo: WKRN) Shannon McNamara (Photo: WKRN) (Courtesy: Shannon McNamara and Kim Jones)