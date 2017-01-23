33-year-old man wanted by Coffee County authorities

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted 33-year-old man.

According to a release, Jeremiah Vandagriff is wanted in connection to some burglaries in Coffee County. Jewelry, guns and ammo were all allegedly taken.

Vandagriff is around 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities say he could possibly be armed and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department at 931-570-4409 or 931-570-4410.