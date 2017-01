CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a homicide that occurred in Cheatham County on Saturday.

According to authorities, the crime took place in the 1000 block Golf Course Lane in Ashland City.

The victim has not been identified and no other details have been released about the death.

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office is working with the TBI in the investigation.