Police search for man who robbed 3 motels in one day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are looking for a man accused of robbing three motels in one day.

According to a press release, the Baymont Inn and Suites on Elm Hill Pike was robbed at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The suspect approached the front desk, said he had a gun and threatened to shoot the employee if he wasn’t given money.

As the clerk backed away, the robber grabbed the drawer and took off.

Police believe this is the same man who robbed the Courtyard Nashville on Music City Circle and Quality Suites on Elm Hill Pike Saturday morning.

He is described as a white male with dark hair and tattoos on his arm.

Anyone who recognizes the robber is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

News 2 is committed to tracking crime across Middle Tennessee. Visit wkrn.com/crimetracker for the latest.