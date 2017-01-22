Police search for gunman in Edgehill shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are looking for the gunman who shot a man in the Edgehill community Sunday night.

Police were called to the 1300 block of 14th Avenue South around 7:45 p.m.

Authorities told News 2 the victim was in a house when someone outside started shooting. The victim then came outside and returned fire and was hit by a bullet.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

No other details about the shooting were immediately released.