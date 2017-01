NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a break-in at a south Nashville market early Sunday morning.

It happened at the Z Mart on Lafayette Street south of downtown Nashville around 5 a.m.

Metro police were called to the market after the glass door was smashed, leaving shards of glass all over the walkway.

K-9 officers were called in to sweep the area but it is unclear if anything was taken.

No additional information was immediately released.