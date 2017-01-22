Police identify suspect in northeast Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have identified a suspect in a fatal shooting that happened in northeast Nashville last week.

Kevin Williams, 30, is accused of shooting and killing John Beers on Wednesday afternoon.

Beers was found with a gunshot wound to the head in a home on Chesapeake Drive. A motive for the crime has not been released.

Williams is currently behind bars in the Rutherford County Jail.

