Police identify suspect in northeast Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have identified a suspect in a fatal shooting that happened in northeast Nashville last week.
Kevin Williams, 30, is accused of shooting and killing John Beers on Wednesday afternoon.
Beers was found with a gunshot wound to the head in a home on Chesapeake Drive. A motive for the crime has not been released.
Williams is currently behind bars in the Rutherford County Jail.
