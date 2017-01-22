Hospital offers unique experience for parents of NICU patients

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Having a baby is supposed to be a happy time, but sometimes a baby needs extra care after birth. That was the case for Erin Forte-Frothing.

“When you hear the words, ‘Your baby is going to be born, and you are going to have to go to the NICU,’ as a mom, your heart kind of flutters,” explained Forte-Frothing.

Stephanie Elsten, a NICU manager at TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center, talked to News 2 about the hospital’s work.

“The NICU is a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and here at this facility, any baby born less than 35 weeks is automatically admitted into the NICU.”

From respiratory issues, to babies born with addiction issues, seeing a baby go through these ordeals can be emotional for parents.

However, Elsten says the hospital’s new facility aims to ease some of the anxiety parents might go through by offering a unique experience.

“It really has had a huge impact, especially here in Hendersonville, but for all the Summer County families not to have to drive back and forth and to really have that space which is their own home away from home,” explained Elsten.

The facility offers private rooms that allow parents to stay in the room with their baby. Last year, 175 babies were admitted to the NICU.

Jan Alexander, the director of the birth center, says they try to help parents as much as possible with their children.

“We really hang our shingle on the nurses teaching the parents how to care for their child to understand the disease process or whatever is going on.”

With one year under its belt, the birth center says it’s happy with the work it’s done so far, but they’re excited about the difference it will make in the future.