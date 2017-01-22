Columbia police search for missing 15-year-old

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Columbia police are searching for a missing 15-year-old who was last seen Saturday night.
Gauge Carter was last seen near Dimple Court around 7 p.m., according to Columbia police.
He is 6 feet tall and 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Gauge was last seen wearing a light blue, long-sleeve American Eagle shirt, red hat, blue jeans and red and white cowboy boots.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbia police at 931-388-2727 or Crime Stoppers at 931-381-4900.