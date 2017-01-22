Bouncer hit by car outside Nashville gentlemen’s club

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a driver who they say attempted to run over a security guard outside a Nashville gentlemen’s club early Sunday morning.

It happened at Pure Gold’s Crazy Horse on McCann Street around 2 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 bouncers removed a patron, who became upset and tried to run over one of the security guards with his vehicle.

The suspect drove onto the sidewalk, struck one of the bouncers and another vehicle before fleeing the scene, according to police.

The security guard sustained minor injuries and declined to be taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

The man was described as a black man driving a white Jeep Cherokee.

No additional information was immediately released.