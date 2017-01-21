Vanderbilt takes down ranked Florida

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In the biggest win of the Bryce Drew era, Vanderbilt beat No.19 Florida 68-66 in Gainesville, Florida Sturday.

The Commodores snapped a four-game losing streak behind 19 points from Matthew Fisher-Davis. Vandy used a 12-0 run midway through the second half to take a seven-point lead, one that held on through the final minutes of the game.

“Really excited for our players,” said Head Coach Bryce Drew. “We’ve hit a tough stretch. We’ve lost a lot of close games. Guys came out with a lot of energy today. You know our shooters were making shots. I don’t think they were wide open. I think they were contested. I think our guys were really excited for the challenge and opportunity to play a team as good as Florida tonight.”

Nolan Cressler finished with 10 points, while Riley LeChance and Luke Kornet had 11 points each.

Vanderbilt is 3-4 in the SEC. They host Arkansas on Tuesday.