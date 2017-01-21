Thousands of demonstrators expected to march across Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) -Thousands of people are expected to march across Nashville in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington Saturday morning.

The march was organized by “Power Together Tennessee” for Middle Tennesseans who couldn’t make it to the Washington march.

“I have four children and a grandchild so there was no way I could make it,” said Jennifer Wilson. She helped create the group “Power Together Tennessee.”

“Everyone is walking for their own specific reason and hopefully we’ll offer them an opportunity to plug in to that reason,” Wilson said. “I hope everyone leaves with their heart full.”

The group plans to shut down Nashville streets so they obtained permits and security.

“It’s to ensure that everybody had the opportunity to be together, to join the march in any capacity that they could and to feel as safe as possible,” said Wilson.

Meanwhile, the group “Southern Women for Civil Rights” said it was more important that they stay here.

They had a poster-making party ahead of the march Friday night.

“We decided we were going to stay here and not leave Nashville empty,” said organizer Lisa Donovan. “We’re going to put as many women on the street tomorrow as possible.”

The Power Together Tennessee march begins at 10 a.m. in Cumberland Park and will end at Public Square around noon.

