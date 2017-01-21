Police arrest Lebanon vehicle burglary suspect

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities arrested a man Friday accused of burglarizing vehicles in Lebanon.

Lebanon police reported 27-year-old Randall Randolph was developed as a suspect in a rash of car burglaries.

The incidents include theft of a purse from a car at a Kroger and a vehicle burglary at Whiskey River Bar and Grill in Lebanon.

Randolph is accused of using the Kroger victim’s card at a Walmart in Mt. Juliet.

Detectives tracked Randolph to the RiverGate mall area, where he was stopped by police and taken into custody.

Randolph was transported to Lebanon, interviewed and charged with two counts of vehicle burglary.

Lebanon police believe Randolph is responsible for most of the recent vehicle burglaries but are seeking information on anyone involved in unrelated cases.

Please contact the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323, if you have any further information.