NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Parts of Middle Tennessee could see severe weather overnight.

The storms, which are estimated to roll in around 2 a.m., could be strong to severe, especially south of Interstate 40. They’re expected reach the Nashville area around 5 a.m.

Large hail and gusty winds could be the main threats.

Once the storms move out around 9 a.m., more hit or miss showers and storms will continue through the afternoon, becoming more widespread Sunday night.

The storm system could bring anywhere from 1 to 2 inches of rain.

For the latest weather conditions, visit wkrn.com/weather.

