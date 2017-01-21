Man arrested after 90-minute standoff with Maury County deputies

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Maury County man was arrested after a 90-minute standoff with deputies.

The incident began around noon Saturday when deputies went to the home of Ken Norman to serve him a warrant.

According to authorities, tensions escalated and became physical. When deputies tried to use a Taser on Norman, he reportedly ran back inside, grabbed a rifle and fired shots from inside the house.

The Maury County sheriff says Norman may have been unaware of where he was aiming his weapon, but he was firing at the deputies.

They retreated and called for backup.

After about 90 minutes, officers were able to talk Norman into coming out of the house and he was taken into custody.

No details were released about what charges he may face or the warrant that was being issued before the standoff.