Man with walker hit by car while crossing Gallatin Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man with a walker was hit while crossing Gallatin Pike North Saturday night.

It happened just after 6 p.m. in the 1700 block of the street.

The victim, who is in his late 50s, was hit while crossing the street outside of a crosswalk.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with head injuries. No details were immediately released about his condition.

The driver’s windshield was smashed, so the car was towed away. Police have not said whether the driver will face charges.

Meanwhile, another pedestrian was hit around 7:15 p.m. on Old Hickory Boulevard and Gallatin Pike South. Police say the man was also not using a crosswalk when a car bumped him and knocked him over.

When he tried to get up, another car hit him again.

His injuries were minor and no charges are expected against the driver.