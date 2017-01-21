Man shot multiple times in Springfield drive-by shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was shot multiple times in an apparent drive-by shooting in Springfield Friday night.

Smokey Barn News reported the victim was dropped off at NorthCrest Medical Center around 11:30 p.m.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with as many as 13 entry and exit gunshot wounds, according to Smokey Barn News.

Springfield police said the bullets appeared to have missed the victim’s vital organs and he is expected to survive.

The victim was conscious after the shooting and reportedly refused to provide a statement or information about the shooting to police.

Officers later located the crime scene in the 300 block of 15th Avenue West near Bessie Street, where 9 mm shell casings and evidence of blood was discovered.

Police told Smokey Barn News the victim was wounded in what appears to be a drive-by shooting though no one at the scene was willing to provide law enforcement with any information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-382-3799.