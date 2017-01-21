Man found shot near south Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was found shot in the leg near a south Nashville apartment complex early Saturday morning.

The victim was found in the 300 block of Plus Park Boulevard near the Rex Court Apartments around 5:30 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg but his injury appears to be non-life threatening.

Detectives are investigating an SUV discovered nearby left with its doors open to determine if it was involved in the shooting.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.