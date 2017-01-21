Davidson County Drug Court cleans up Madison community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Davidson County Drug Court staff and participants were busy Saturday cleaning up a local community.

People in the treatment program get out in local communities a few times a year to lend a helping hand.

Saturday’s focus was in Madison, where they picked up trash.

“We do three to four events a year and we just really try to help out our community. A lot of these people have made mistakes in their lives. A long time ago, I heard to build self-esteem you do esteemable acts, and this is what we teach and what we try to learn in recovery is that we try to help our communities not tear them down,” explained Lyn Noland.

The court says days like this offer a way to give back to the community.