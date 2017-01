CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to a shots fired call around 2:45 p.m.

When they arrived to the intersection of Kellogg Street near Farris Drive, they found a man lying in the street with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Tennova Hospital.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No other details have been released at this time.