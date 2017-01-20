Woman hides in basement during attempted home invasion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested after he reportedly burglarized a Donelson home while a woman hid in the basement Tuesday.

According to an affidavit, the victim was home alone at the time and locked herself in her basement after hearing the sound of glass breaking.

Metro police reported 31-year-old Joshua Erickson fled from the home through the backyard before entering another home on Norwalk drive and hid in the garage.

That homeowner reportedly saw Erickson hiding and chased him into another yard, where he was taken into custody.

Erickson was booked into the Metro jail and charged with trespassing and aggravated burglary. His bond was set at $22,500.