NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Water poured from a broken main in a west Nashville neighborhood early Friday morning.

The break happened at the corner of Patton Avenue and Westboro Drive off Charlotte Avenue around 4 a.m.

No maintenance crews were on the scene as News 2 arrived though water was mostly flowing from the main into a culvert.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.

Water main break at the corner of Patton & Westboro Drive just off of Charlotte Ave. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/yrWZRJSbmc — Armondo Moralez (@ArmondoWKRN) January 20, 2017