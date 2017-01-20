U.S. Attorney asks that former Sheriff Arnold’s request for release be denied

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The U.S. Attorney has responded to former Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold’s request to be released from jail following a guilty plea to several charges.

Arnold pleaded guilty Wednesday to wire fraud, honest services fraud, and extortion. Each count carries a sentence of five to 20 years and $250,000 fine each.

On that same day, he filed a motion to be released from jail until his sentencing hearing, but federal prosecutors said they needed until Friday to respond to the motion.

The U.S Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, Cecil VanDevender, filed paperwork Friday stating the court was right to detain Arnold and “his recent guilty plea only strengthens the

conclusion that he should remain in custody pending sentencing.”

The document stated that the government respectfully submits that his motion for release be denied.

