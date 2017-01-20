Troopers say common courtesy could go a long way in Nashville traffic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Changing our infrastructure takes time and money, but there are things we can be doing now to make morning and afternoon drives easier for Nashville residents.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol suggests maintaining a steady speed, not too slow or too fast, just stay with the flow of traffic.

Leave room in front of you for cars to merge and switch lanes. It helps with splits and merges but it also gives you plenty of time to react to a crash and don’t wait until the last minute to get into the lane you need to be in.

State Troopers say it is all about being courteous.

“Some people aren’t planning ahead and you know they are trying to get across these 4 or 5 lanes those are some things that are going to give you problems. People are going to have to stop and slow down to let that car by and if they had been courteous ahead of time they would already be in the lane they need to be in,” said Sgt. Travis Plotzer of the THP.

Everyone has somewhere to be, but not being courteous is a big part of why we see significant backups every morning.