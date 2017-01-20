Suspect identified after man found dead in Nashville street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have identified and are searching for a man they believe is responsible for another man’s murder

Authorities are trying to find Edwin Thompson, 20, for the death of Giovanni Mitchell, who was found shot to death in a Nashville street last week.

Police believe Mitchell, also 20, was shot and dumped at 40th and Michigan avenues before being run over late Monday night. The suspect was caugh on surveillance speeding off, crashing, and running away on foot while carrying a gun.

Anyone who sees Thompson or is aware of his whereabouts is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers can remain anonymous and quality for a cash reward.