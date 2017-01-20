Silent Inauguration held in Centennial Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The protests downtown came after nearly a hundred people gathered at Centennial Park to hold a Silent Inauguration.

Nashville resident and political analyst Bruce Dobie explained to News 2 why the event was held.

“What’s going on here today is we had a number of people who really did not want to watch the president-elect take the oath of office and be inaugurated,” he said.

“People were tired of the anger and the spite, the vitriol, and the meanness, and so we wanted, though, to honor our country, so we’re having an inauguration ceremony but we’re going to be silent,” Dobie continued.

The attendees said the pledge, a prayer, and went silent for 10 minutes. The Declaration of Independence was then recited and the national anthem was sung.

“This is a start to introduce a level of civility into politics and into the public discussion,” Dobie explained.

“We’re concerned that the president-elect is mean to people, lowered the bar in political discourse, was not civil to others, was mean and hateful and spiteful, and we don’t stand for that,” he continued.

“And we don’t want to be mean and hateful and spiteful, so we’re just going to be silent as he takes the oath of office. We think that’s the direct course,” Dobie added.