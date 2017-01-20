Rutherford County man arrested after 2 killed, 1 injured in Cannon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Rutherford County man was arrested Friday morning in the incident that left two dead and one injured in Cannon County.

Robert Mount, 36, faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

The charges come after David Wooten, 42, was found dead of a gunshot wound last Saturday night inside a home in Woodbury.

Two women, Elizabeth “Lizzie” Clement, 19, and Laura Jastre, 28, were found with serious injuries. Clements later died and Jastre continues to recover at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, agents developed information that led them Mount as the person responsible.

He was booked into the Cannon County jail and is currently being held without bond.

Authorities have yet to give details on exactly what happened inside the home. It remains unclear how the two women were hurt.

The investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing with the assistance of the Rutherford and Cannon County sheriff’s departments.