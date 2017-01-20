Protesters chain themselves to Tennessee State Capitol

BREAKING: Authorities arrested the protesters at the Tennessee State Capitol on Friday. News 2 was there and livestreamed it on Facebook as the Nashville Fire Department worked separate the protesters who chained themselves together and to the capitol’s door.

—

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Protesters chained themselves to the Tennessee State Capitol on Friday just hours after Donald Trump became the 45th president of the United States.

While dozens took to the streets in downtown Nashville to protest, at least six linked themselves and blocked the capitol doors.

One of the protesters in the chain, Ashley Dixon, told News 2 they protested Friday to show that the day isn’t about Trump but is about “the people taking back the house.”

PHOTOS: Inauguration Day protests in Nashville

“The people have been out of power for a long time in this country, so we’re here to make a statement about that and to show symbolically that we’re taking back the house,” she explained.

Dixon said the protest wasn’t formed by one specific organization and they plan to stay there all day.

“We feel like this is an important day to mark the beginning of a movement by the people for the people,” she told News 2.

“I grew up in a low-income household din rural Kansas, and I just felt like moving to the city when I got older that that part of the country is completely ignored and disenfranchised,” Dixon went on to say. “It’s politicians that are in this house that have the responsibility of paying attention to those people, and no one’s doing that. No one’s representing the people as a whole.”

She said that’s why the movement is important to her, to push for the development of a new system that represents the people and pays them livable wages, ends racism and homophobia, and is based on an ethics of love.

The protests downtown came after nearly a hundred people gathered at Centennial Park to hold a Silent Inauguration.

Nashville resident and political analyst Bruce Dobie explained to News 2 why the event was held.

“What’s going on here today is we had a number of people who really did not want to watch the president-elect take the oath of office and be inaugurated,” he said.

“People were tired of the anger and the spite, the vitriol, and the meanness, and so we wanted, though, to honor our country, so we’re having an inauguration ceremony but we’re going to be silent,” Dobie continued.

The attendees said the pledge, a prayer, and went silent for 10 minutes. The Declaration of Independence was then recited and the national anthem was sung.

“This is a start to introduce a level of civility into politics and into the public discussion,” Dobie explained.

“We’re concerned that the president-elect is mean to people, lowered the bar in political discourse, was not civil to others, was mean and hateful and spiteful, and we don’t stand for that,” he continued.

“And we don’t want to be mean and hateful and spiteful, so we’re just going to be silent as he takes the oath of office. We think that’s the direct course,” Dobie added.