NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Predators defenseman P.K. Subban will return to the ice Friday night against the Edmonton Oilers.

Subban was activated off injured reserve earlier today after missing 16 games with an upper body injury. Subban participated in practices on January 13 and began full participation on Monday.

The last time Subban played was December 15. He was placed on IR January 1.

In his time on the ice this season Subban has seven goals and 17 points.